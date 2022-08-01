Hulu’s newest murder mystery-in-waiting, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, has a brand-new cast member. Annie Q. Riegel, known for her roles in Kung Fu and The Leftovers, is joining the cast of the upcoming series alongside previously announced leads Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane.

Per Variety, the new series follows a murder investigation in a “post-fact” world, that world being a Mediterranean ocean liner populated by only the most wealthy and powerful individuals. When things take a turn from relaxing holiday to homicide investigation, a detective once considered the greatest in the world, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin) must work with his young protegeé (Beane) to pinpoint the killer and (presumably) save the day.

Riegel joins the cast as a new character named Winnie, whose personality and storyline details remain as much a mystery as the series’ central murder plot itself. Whatever mysteries may befall Winnie, however, it’s hard to imagine she’ll face anything more maddening than Riegel’s The Leftovers character Christine did after half the world’s population unexplainably disappeared in the Sudden Departure. Try that case on for size, Rufus Cotesworth and bright-eyed protegeé who has yet to receive a name!

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem is helmed by Marc Webb, and written by the duo behind Stumptown, Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams. The series, which received a 10-episode order from Hulu earlier this year, will reportedly premiere its pilot sometime in September. Whether the project will take on a tone thats more Only Murders In The Building or Under The Banner Of Heaven remains to be seen, but this writer’s money is firmly on the former. For now, we’ll just have to wait until fall comes around to find out.