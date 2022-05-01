Well, The Bad Guys, we have good news and bad news: The good news is that you’re on top of the box office again this weekend, thanks to the fact that you have no real competition and none of the movies have enjoyed a miraculous turnaround, making it so this week looks an awful lot like last week. The Bad Guys added $16 million to its total, which is sitting at an incredible $44,444,400 in the U.S. (you couldn’t sell one more ticket, the joke being that movie tickets are very expensive and just one would cost $44?).

The bad news, Bad Guys, is that this is it for you. This is probably it for most of the movies currently on the charts, actually, since Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness comes out on Friday and will certainly bury everything else. But hey, let’s focus on this week: The next three movies after The Bad Guys are the same as last week, with Sonic The Hedgehog 2 making $11 million, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore making $8 million, and The Northman making $6 million.

In fifth place is Everything Everywhere All At Once, which continues to defy our predictions on a weekly basis. For six weeks now, it has gradually spread to more and more theaters and made more and more money, except for last week, when it finally hit a lull. With new things coming out, we figured that would be the end of its impressive rise, but this week it went up again. Oh sure, it was only two percent, and it has still only made a total of $35 million, but it seems like the one movie that might be impervious to Doctor Strange simply by the nature of its incredible word-of-mouth buzz.

The lone newcomer to do any business this week was Memory, Liam Neeson’s sixth movie in two years, which only made $3.1 million. Still, it outpaced a pair of movies that we’re surprised anyone is seeing at all: Father Stu and Morbius. Was there nothing good on TV this weekend?

Here’s the top 10 list again, courtesy of Box Office Mojo and stripped of any of the pesky personality that A.V. Club stories tend to have. List! List! List!

