Tell Kitty not to bring in the sheets, because Oppenheimer has lost its spot behind Barbie on the U.S. box office charts—but only by a hair, suggesting that Oppie and his pals might make a comeback next week, especially if people read some of the reviews for Meg 2, the movie that took its place. Anyway, Barbie is on top, again, making another $53 million, which puts it at $459 million domestically and a little over $1 billion worldwide (making it the first movie directed by a solo woman to ever hit that mark).

The rest of the top four was a real battle, with Meg 2 debuting to $30 million, Oppenheimer making $28.7 million (it has $228 million total in the U.S.), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opening to $28 million. The reason we’re talking about a top four and not a top five is that Disney’s Haunted Mansion fell more than 60 percent in its second week, getting $8.9 million for a total of $42 million.

The bottom five starts with Sound Of Freedom (which is now reckoning with the downside of its crowdfunding background), Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One (which really suffered from coming out so close to Oppenheimer and Barbie), Talk To Me, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, and Elemental. Finally, the top 10 must say a solemn goodbye—after an impressive 10 weeks—to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which fell to 13th place and made almost $400 million domestically (and double that internationally).

The full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below.