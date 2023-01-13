Following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, director Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks, Nicolas Cage, and more have shared tributes to the late singer and activist.

Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California home on Thursday, January 12. She was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement at the time of her death. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Advertisement

A representative for Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough shared that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, next to her late son Benjamin Keough, per The Hollywood Reporter. Other members of the Presley family are buried in the garden, including Elvis and his parents, Gladys and Vernon.

Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes on January 10, where she celebrated Austin Butler’s win for his portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

Luhrmann has shared a message following Lisa Marie’s death, writing, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Elvis’ distributor—Warner Bros. Pictures—said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley and send our condolences and sympathy to her children, family and people around the world who loved her. She was an invaluable partner and truly lovely person whom we will remember as a devoted mother, beloved daughter, and loving friend.”

Advertisement

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks shared a joint message, writing on Instagram, “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us.”

“She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests,” the caption continues. “If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved. Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny @nava_rone and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom.”

Advertisement

Nicolas Cage, who was married to Lisa Marie from 2002 until 20 04, says in a statement, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Others shared messages of condolences and grief online, including Octavia Spencer, Leann Rimes, Pink, Lily Tomlin, Billy Corgan, Billy Idol, and John Travolta.