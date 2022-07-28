Kiki Man Ray: Art, Love ​​And Rivalry In 1920s Paris

Mark Braude (August 9, W.W. Norton)

If the only “Kiki de Montparnasse” you are aware of is a lingerie brand, please check out this top-notch, highly readable nonfiction from cultural historian Mark Braude right now. There was a real Kiki, and she’s worth knowing. Born into poverty in 1901 and raised by her grandma in the French countryside, Alice Prin made her way to Paris, where she eventually became Kiki, queen of Montparnasse—no less than the face of an age, a model and muse for many early 20th century artists. Exploring how she managed that—and her complicated relationship with American expat photographer Man Ray—is Braude’s aim. Prin died in 1953, years after peak Kiki, leaving behind a diverse body of work: her 1929 memoir (which she later extensively rewrote)—Hemingway contributed the intro to the original English version; several appearances in silent short films of the 1920s; a recording of her singing ballads in her late chanteuse phase; her own drawings and paintings; and, of course, the many sculptures, photos, and paintings for which she posed. (Someone ping Overlooked—better late than never.)

