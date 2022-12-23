The much-anticipated Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion finally makes its way to Netflix this holiday weekend, following a one-week-only theatrical engagement in November. The sequel sees world-renowned detective (and Stephen Sondheim enthusiast) Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) receiving a mysterious invitation to a private island. When he arrives, he finds that a group of colorful characters (including Kate Hudson in a caftan, Kathryn Hahn in a visor, and Janelle Monáe on a mission) have been brought together by a tech millionaire (Edward Norton) with rather murky intentions.

As tends to happen in these cases, secrets, grudges, and murder soon bubble up in the film, in which wr iter-director Rian Johnson pays homage to decades of classic whodunit lore in both film and literature. If Glass Onion whets your appetite for more stories filled with big ensembles, quirky detectives, red herrings, and seemingly endless motives for murder, we’ve collected 20 more of the best whodunit films you can watch right now, along with details on where you can find them.