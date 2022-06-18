Pixar has become synonymous with two cinematic tropes that rarely intersect elsewhere: dazzling technical prowess and heartstring-tugging emotion. The former has been a studio standard since 1995, when the pre-Disney experimental tech company spent years creating Toy Story, the first fully CGI-animated feature film. But ask pretty much any fan about their favorite Pixar memories, and they’ll likely talk about those scenes that left them crying their eyes out.

In honor of Lightyear, which marks the animation studio’s 26th feature film (read our review here), we’re rounding up the most powerful, magical Pixar titles you can stream now on Disney+, according to the expert voices of The A.V. Club. Read on to discover our favorites, from Toy Story to 2022’s Turning Red. And for more deep dives on these films’ enduring impact, check out our series The Pixar Moment.