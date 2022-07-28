With less than 24 hours until Beyonce’s Renaissance becomes available in full, the artist has shared a heartfelt statement on the album’s creation and inspiration— and confirmed the album is the first segment in a three-act project.



Recorded over three years during the pandemic, Beyoncé writes that Renaissance came to fruition in a time she felt to be both “still” and “the most creative.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé continues. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”



Beyoncé also takes a moment to show love to anyone and everyone who influenced her work on Renaissance, sharing the statement alongside two images: A selfie of her cuddled in bed with kids Rumi, Saint, and Blue, and an old photograph of her parents exchanging a knowing side glance over a bottle of wine. Beyoncé personally thanks her three children for allowing her “space, creativity, and inspiration,” her “beautiful husband and muse” Jay-Z, her “Parkwood crew” and every producer involved in the album, her mother, her father. Beyoncé also takes a lengthy moment to thank her uncle for introducing her to the many melodies and stylings that inform Renaissance’s sound.

“A big thank you to my uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” the singer writes. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

Last but not least, Beyoncé gives the Bey-hive their own due, concluding her message: “To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.” Yes, Beyoncé just told you, dear reader, that you’re sexy, unique, and loved by her. Take the rest of the day off—it’s well-deserved!

Renaissance is out tomorrow, July 29.