Philly had a lot of fun welcoming Beyoncé to town this morning

Alex Holley, co-host of the FOX 29 morning show Good Day Philadelphia, proved today that good things really do happen in Philadelphia— especially when Beyoncé is involved.

The Bey Hive is descending on the C ity of B rotherly L ove at this very moment for the first U.S. stop on Beyoncé’s hotly anticipated Renaissance World Tour, which initially kicked off this past May in Stockholm. And, as Philly is wont to do, the city is really pulling out all the stops. (We give it approximately 15 minutes before Gritty attempts the viral Blue Ivy “MY POWER” dance. In fact, we’re frankly pretty shocked and appalled he hasn’t posted it already.)

To celebrate the Queen’s arrival, Holley performed a pitch-perfect, lip-synced rendition of Beyoncé’s “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” segment from the tour live on air— choreo, wardrobe, backup dancers (presumably Holley’s fellow anchors), box-fan wind and all. (She did neglect to include Beyoncé’s iconic KNTY 4 NEWS desk for... obvious reasons, but we can forgive her for that.)

In a later segment, Holley— still in the full fit, antenna-ed shades included— shouts out local designers and stylists Kevin Parker, Briana Ruffin, and Amber Archer for putting the whole look together from scratch in just two days. “I did call them like, ‘we have to do something special,’ and no questions asked, boom they got it together,” she said. “That’s the power of Philly.”

Holley is not the only Philly news personality to get in formation. NBC10 Traffic Anchor Sheila Watko pulled off a far more comprehensive version of what we’ve been trying to do with this article, somehow (somewhat) cohesively name-dropping no less than 11 Beyoncé songs in just over 1.5 minutes of her morning report, all while keeping a straight face and, you know, actually delivering the day’s traffic updates (which are sure to be hairy, despite the city’s addition of 10 whole trains to the local line to accommodate the evening’s crowds.)

All of this is to say, in the immortal words of everyone’s favorite furry orange gremlin, “the vibes in philly rn: immaculate.” Oh, and, if you’re planning on climbing any poles to mark the occasion, at least bring a friend to give you a boost.