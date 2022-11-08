Heartwarming: Connie and Nick’s reunion

The thing about Nick, one of the lead characters of this show, is that he’s an asshole. No one has cycled through more incompatible hormone monsters than he has, and it isn’t just because he’s a late bloomer in the puberty department. (Hang in there, Nick’s pubes!) Considering that the character is based on the actor-creator voicing him, it’s fascinating to consider how much of Big Mouth entails Nick Kroll putting himself through the wringer of his own past. It’s Connie, his unexpectedly feminine hormone monster, who ushers in Nick’s first orgasm, which marks the beginning of a roller coaster of a relationship between the two. After one particularly rough falling-out, a scene where Nick confesses, Jerry Maguire-style, that he loves how Connie “takes care of me and my tender nipples,” is one of the show’s all-time heartwarming moments. How is it possible to get so invested in a spoiled pre-teen and a raunchy, hairy monstress?

