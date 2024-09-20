Blowback podcast officially returns with a season on Nixon, Kissinger, and Cambodia The season follows explorations of Iraq, Cuba, Afghanistan, and the Korean War

Blowback, the political history podcast from Noah Kulwin and Brendan James, is officially back for its fifth season today. After jaunts through the Iraq War, Cuba, the Korean War, and Afghanistan, the pod is taking on Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger, and the Khmer Rouge in its latest outing.

The pod has garnered fans over its five seasons in large part for its attention to detail and how thorough its hosts are in their exploration of topics that an American audience may have either forgotten about, or never knew much about in the first place. Similar to fellow podcast You’re Wrong About, Blowback aims to offer a corrective to some media narratives and misinformation that swirl around the United States’ military actions. Also like the other podcast, Blowback is unambiguously on the left side of the political spectrum and makes no bones about their own political leanings.

This season includes interviews with academics and journalists like Seymour Hersh and Elizabeth Becker and includes on-the-ground reporting from Vietnam and Cambodia. The series has also made use of some special Hollywood guests for sketches and interludes; the very first episode includes H. Jon Benjamin lending his voice to portray Saddam Hussein. The first episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the rest. Blowback subscribers can access the entire season at once, and the rest of the season will appear on other streaming services a few months down the road.