Here's everything that Blumhouse announced at their New York Comic Con panel The indie horror studio unveiled the posters for Five Nights At Freddy's 2 and Drop, along with some other surprises

Blumhouse is working on its biggest slate ever for 2025, many films of which Jason Blum, the studio’s founder, teased during his annual BlumFest panel at New York Comic Con today. (He mercifully did not mention his recently announced partnership with Meta and their AI model, Movie Gen.) Thanks to their recent merger with James Wan’s Atomic Monster, the indie horror studio has 10 movies on the docket for next year—”almost twice as many movies as we’ve ever had before,” the CEO shared.

First up was Blumhouse and Universal’s upcoming Wolf Man re-remake, which stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger. “These classic monsters, they’re so durable. You can make them contemporary,” said director Leigh Whannell during the panel. “That’s what I tried to do with Invisible Man, is take this monster that’s been around for 100 years and put it in the modern world… With the Wolf Man, people really have an image, and I wanted to drag that into contemporary times.” The team also premiered the film’s first full-length trailer, which you can read more about here.

Whannell remained onstage while Blum spoke about two upcoming originals, The Woman In The Yard from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam) and Drop from director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day). While the trailer for The Woman In The Yard isn’t officially online yet, this writer can tease that the film is, shockingly, about a (very creepy!) woman in Danielle Deadwyler’s yard. It premieres on March 28, 2025. Drop stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) who said at the panel that she “loved films so much in this genre” but “was kind of just winging it” while acting in her first. That trailer isn’t available yet either, but we can tease that the titular “drop” refers to both an AirDrop and a drop from a tall building, as Fahy fends off an assailant she can’t identify. Drop premieres on April 11, 2025.

Mike Flanagan also stopped by to discuss his upcoming Exorcist remake. He was drawn to the property “because it’s one of the most legendary films of all time,” he said. “I saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made, and I just couldn’t resist it. Now I can say to my childhood self I got to make the sequel to The Exorcist and to The Shining and to Ouija.”

Then it was time to put a spotlight on M3GAN 2.0, the deadliest diva doll around. While the woman of the hour sadly couldn’t be there in person (“I’m slaying on set,” a video of the animatronic chimed in), human star Allison Williams popped by to talk about how creepy M3GAN was when she was “in repose” and to thank director Jordan Peele for casting her, “the whitest girl the world has ever made,” in Get Out.

Other surprises included the poster for the studio’s upcoming Five Nights At Freddy’s sequel, which premieres December 5, 2025. Blum also spoke a bit about Fear The Spotlight, the studio’s first ever video game. “We wanted to approach the game business like we approach the movie business,” he said, explaining that they aimed to make more “indie, gritty, original games.” “If you like our movies you’ll like our games, because I feel like it’s made with the same DNA that’s in our movies,” he continued. Film and game fans, take note: Fear The Spotlight releases October 22.