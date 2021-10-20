A Taiwanese math expert who goes by Changhsu has found the ideal venue for teaching audiences calculus, and that venue is, of course, Pornhub. To date, the teacher has uploaded 226 videos, none of which feature anything more erotic than the smashing together of numbers.



Mel Magazine talked to Changhsu about his work, learning that he’s 34, holds a master’s in mathematics, and has spent more than a decade teaching in cram schools and in non-porn-centric online destinations like his own website and on YouTube. (His YouTube channel features an excellent banner showing Changhsu yelling “Play Hard Study Hard!” in a burst of flame in front of a classroom.)



Though his online presence was already solid, Changhsu started his Pornhub channel last year since, in his words, “very few people teach math on adult video platforms.”

“I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them,” he says.

He now has a verified Pornhub channel—changhsumath666—and says that while “people may not be interested in my videos,” they’ll still “all know there’s a teacher who teaches calculus on an adult video platform.”



His promotional plan has worked well enough to garner his videos 1.6 million views to date while getting his name out there to people who need math help and end up buying his website’s online course.

“I didn’t want to teach math on Pornhub,” Changhsu told Mel, though he’s happy to let people know that he’s out there, ready to provide lessons to everyone who goes to the site in search of hardcore pornography only to settle down with a nice advanced math lesson instead.



Considering that a bunch of museums in Vienna are now running an OnlyFans account featuring great works of art, it’s starting to seem like the porn sites are our best collective venue for education. And, even if Changhsu’s channel isn’t your cup of tea, watching math tutorials on Pornhub is far from the worst non-porn-related use of the platform we’ve ever heard of.



