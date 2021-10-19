At long last, another account devoted to nude images has been made at OnlyFans. This one, however, consists entirely of fine art and has been created by a group of museums in Vienna, Austria. The museums are tired of being banned from other social media platforms due to posting timeless works of, we guess, obscenity.

The City Of Vienna’s website has promoted the OnlyFans campaign with a video that shows glimpses of nude paintings by Egon Schiele, Peter Paul Rubens, Amedeo Modigliani, and others.



As the camera carefully pans by, avoiding any glimpses of the nipples or genitalia that would make a viewers’ tongue unravel from their mouths like a cartoon wolf, captions read, “Want to know every feature of a Rubenesque woman?” and “Want to see more of Egon Schiele’s ‘unique assets’?” before concluding on a close-up of a fertility statue and the title “Vienna Strips On OnlyFans.”



A page with further information explains that Vienna museums are coming together to combat “major social media channels like Instagram and Facebook [which] have nudity and ‘lewd’ content firmly in their sights.”



A Vienna Tourism Board spokesperson told Vice that the campaign is a response to local museums having their social media accounts “suspended for uploading nude artworks.” (The Albertina Museum “was banned for posting photographs from Japanese artist Nobuyoshi Araki depicting obscured breasts” in July.)



The spokesperson points out how arbitrarily these platforms determine a difference between “offensive” or inoffensive nudity and states: “We’ve had 3,000-year-old works of art be censored. Clearly there is something wrong here.”

“By putting Vienna’s historical 18+ content on OnlyFans, subscribers can now view provocative works by the likes of Egon Schiele, Richard Gerstl, Koloman Moser, and Amedeo Modigliani,” the page reads, hilariously demonstrating the goofiness of the term “content” by using it to refer to famous art.

Alongside the digital gallery, Vienna’s OnlyFans subscribers are offered “a free Vienna City Card or a free ticket to the featured museums ... where the uncensored works of art in question can be seen in the flesh.” (These include the Leopold Museum, Naturhistorisches Museum Vienna, Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, and the Albertina.)



If you’re a nasty ol’ pervert and/or normal human being, you can see what all the fuss is about by looking at art over on the Vienna Tourist Board’s OnlyFans account.



