Yellowjackets fans who didn’t quite get their fill from the season 2 finale last week: rest assured, the wilderness (by way of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson) has plans in stores. After some considerable fan speculation, Lyle confirmed via Twitter last night that a bonus episode of Yellowjackets will air at some point between season 2 and season 3 (although she didn’t offer any more specifics).

“There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight,” Lyle wrote in response to a fan who planned to stay up late in the hopes a bonus episode the Showtime thriller would surprise them.

An official slated premiere date for the extra hour hasn’t been released yet, nor have any possible plot details. In fact, the timeline for a new season in general is still extremely unclear: the Yellowjackets season 3 writers room only operated for a day before shuttering due to the ongoing WGA strike.



For what it’s worth, Yellowjackets’ season 2 finale certainly left plenty of cliffhangers for a bonus episode to gnaw into (or veer completely away from, if the episode takes any cues from the two special episodes Euphoria aired between its first and second season). For one, there’s the matter of the cabin, which was burning to the ground as the remaining survivors watched when season 2 concluded. For two, there’s the Natalie question: although adult Nat appeared to die at Misty’s hands in a tragic case of misapplied phenobarbital, this series is no stranger to wildly improbably survivals. Then again, as a colleague so astutely pointed out, a bonus episode could just be an hour of Shauna baring her sole to Jackie’s dolled-up corpse. Ah, the possibilities of modern television.