"Cat person" takes on a whole new meaning in exclusive Booger clip

Sure, stories about people transforming into animals have been around since princesses started kissing toads and gods turned their lovers into swans. Universal is on their eighth Wolf Man film, for goodness sake. But why would we call something a werewolf plot when we could re-christen the genre in honor of the infinitely more fun Nightbitch? On that note, behold an exclusive clip from Booger, Nightbitch for cat people. Fair warning: you will be able to smell this video.

As you may have surmised from the above, er, display, Booger is about a woman who may or may not be turning into a housecat. Per the film’s official summary, “New Yorker Anna has just suffered the sudden and unexpected death of her best friend and roommate, Izzy. She’s trying to handle this loss when Izzy’s cat, Booger, runs away. Anna goes on a desperate search to find him and in the process, she is bitten on the hand by the cat. She soon begins to take on feline characteristics, and her work life and relationship with her boyfriend start to go downhill.” Maybe she’ll find a new and better life palling around with the dog version of Amy Adams.

Booger is Mary Dauterman’s directorial debut, which she says in a press release was inspired by the prompt, “What would a werewolf movie look like if it was a bodega cat?” The answer, according to Matthew Jackson’s review of the film for The A.V. Club, is mostly pretty fun. “Even if it doesn’t stick the landing, Booger retains its discomfiting, twisted energy throughout, delivering a promising debut from Dauterman, a great performance by (Grace) Glowicki, and a few gut-wrenching images that will make the cats around you look a little different for a few days after,” he writes. “It’s a darkly funny, deranged little movie, and at its best it hits you right in the heart.”

Booger stars Grace Glowicki, Garrick Bernard, Marcia DeBonis, David Rysdahl, and Heather Matarazzo. It lands on VOD tomorrow September 13, and will screen in select theaters throughout September. The full schedule is as follows:

9/12 — Laemmle’s Glendale Cinema — Glendale, CA

** Sneak Peek Preview **

Mary Dauterman and select cast & crew in attendance for Q&A
9/13 — Gateway Film Center 8 — Columbus, OH
9/13 — Grand Illusion Cinema — Seattle, WA
9/13 — Laemmle's Glendale Cinema — Glendale, CA
9/13 — Quad Cinemas 4 — New York, NY

Mary Dauterman and select cast & crew in attendance Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday for Q&As 9/13 — Screenland Armour 4 — Kansas City, MO 9/13 — Living Room Theaters — Indianapolis, IN 9/13 — Living Room 6 — Portland, OR 9/13 — Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge — New Orleans, LA 9/27 — Frida Cinema — Santa Ana, CA More dates and venues to be announced.