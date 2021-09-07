Now that Doctor Who has multiple fan-run cons and Sherlock does too, it’s only natural that there’d be a gathering for fans of the third most passionate TV fanbase... okay, Sorry Ted Lasso fans, you’re not getting a con yet, but another fervent fandom is. Brace yourself, the Game Of Thrones Official Fan Convention is coming. It’s being held on February 18-20, 2022 at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas. And don’t worry, this isn’t some DashCon-type thing. It’s actually organized by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment, so that means there will probably be some exclusives that make attending the convention all worth it.



The site promises “special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive Game of Thrones merchandise and more.” So, dust off your Dany wig and perfect your Jon Snow cosplay for next year. The guest lineup and schedule hasn’t been announced yet, and tickets haven’t been made available, but we can expect to get that info at some point this year. Whether you’re making the trek to Las Vegas to confront D&D about that lackluster final season, or you’r e hoping to get a chance to squeeze Jason Momoa’s muscles, there’ll likely be opportunities for whatever fans desire.

In a statement, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment Peter van Roden says, “Game Of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game Of Thrones fan convention. This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.”

[Collider]