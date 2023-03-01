Brendan Fraser blacked out while filming the hanging scene The Mummy

Over the last few months, Brendan Fraser has taken many moments to look back on his early career, as well as share some The Mummy pride at award ceremonies, but recently Fraser detailed the moment when shooting the film’s hanging scene caused him to faint .

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Whale actor shares that he was actually choked out while trying to bring some realism to the dramatic public execution scene.

“I was standing on my toes like this, with the rope [around my neck], and you only got so far to go,” Fraser tells Clarkson. “And [director] Stephen [Sommers] ran over, and he said, ‘Hey, it doesn’t really look like you’re, you know, choking—can you sell it?’ And I was like, ‘All right, fine.’ So I thought, ‘One more take, man.’”

Brendan Fraser Nearly Died Filming ‘The Mummy’

He continues, “I was stuck on my toes—I had nowhere to go but down. And so he was pulling up, and I was going down, and the next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways, there was gravel in my teeth, and everyone was really quiet.”

After he came- to on the ground, The Mummy’s stunt coordinator told him, “Congratulations, you’re in the club—the same thing happened to Mel Gibson on Braveheart.”

It seems as though Fraser recalls the incident a little differently than director Stephen Sommers, who a few years ago said that Fraser “did it to himself.”

“[Brendan] is totally to blame,” Sommers told Entertainment Weekly. “He tightens the noose, and then, as we’re about to get the shot, he’s trying to make it look like it’s really strangling him. I guess it cut off his carotid artery, or whatever, and knocked him out.”

Nonetheless, the scene turned out alright, and Fraser lived to tell the tale over 20 years later.