Brooklyn Nine Nine (NBC, 8 p.m.) This cop comedy comes back for its final season, a few years after it feels weird to watch a comedy about cops. Maybe in the finale they’ll all quit! LaToya Ferguson will be continuing her recaps. Of the penultimate truncated season, she wrote: “This season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been quite interested in the idea of the high-concept episode and even more so in the idea of playing with time. For the former, this has been a really good season, pretty much always on an elevated level of comedy with few moments of truly slowing down. (And that’s without losing the impact of its emotional beats.) In the case of the latter, though, it somewhat makes the case for the show to go back to longer—even just slightly, not necessarily 22-episode—seasons, as the season’s work with the passage of time has somewhat rushed certain stories.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): The crew of the USS Cerritos returns for more silly adventures. You can look for Zack Handlen’s review on the site later today, but here are some of his thoughts on season one: “The action focuses on four young ensigns: Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), a party animal who breaks rules but gets results; Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), an uptight nerd who does everything by the book; D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), an enthusiastic newbie; and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), a recent cyborg devoted to engineering.” Zack felt the show merely had “potential” in season one, but season two looks a lot funnier in the trailer. More like the Star Trek parody episode of Futurama rather than regular Star Trek—the sweet spot!

Regular Coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): A quick reminder that coverage on this All Stars season is embargoed until 9:15 p.m., so look for our recap then.

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild Card

The Hype (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): Finally, someone made a reality show based on How to Make It In America! The Hype is a competitive series at the cross section of streetwear, business, and culture where fashion innovators have to balance design and entrepreneurship. Ten streetwear professionals will compete over the eight episode series. Speedy Morman will host, with judges included including Grammy nominated recording artist and designer Offset (Cardi B’s on-and-off husband who frankly does not deserve her), creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply Bephie Birkett, and Emmy nominated costume designer and stylist Marni Senofonte. Special guests include Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, Dapper Dan and Bobby Hundreds.