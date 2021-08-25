2021 is a crowded year for Marvel. On top of a whopping five TV shows, Marvel Studios also will have released four films by the end of the year. But none are as anticipated as the one starring Marvel’s crown jewel, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters this December, but the rumor mill surrounding the film’s casting has been churning since 2019. Ever since J.K. Simmons brought his gravelly screams and beat red face to the MCU, fans have been hungry to see what other Spider-Man vets would make their way into the next movie. With the release of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Marvel’s recent introduction of the multi-verse, it’s suddenly become possible that characters from other studio properties, film series, and timelines might drop by. Still, not every appearance is a sure thing. So let’s take a look at what Spider-Man villains from previous live-action movies have the best shot of making their way into No Way Home.
1. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Spider-Man 2
For those that have seen the trailer, this one’s a gimme. Not only was Alfred Molina’s casting very publicized, but ol’ Doc Ock, as we know him from Spider-Man 2—though now with a questionable hairstyle—provides the button on the trailer. So it’s safe to say that he’ll be in the movie. And thank Uatu, because Molina’s turn as Doctor Octopus isn’t just one of the best performances in a Spider-Man movie; it’s one of the best in any superhero movie, with Molina in the upper echelon of bad otherwise occupied by Heath Ledger, Ian McKellen, and Josh Brolin. It’s so fun to see him and his rascally tentacles back.
Odds: 1:1
2. J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), Spider-Man; Spider-Man 2; Spider-Man 3; Spider-Man: Far From Home
He’s in the trailer. He was in the last movie. So it’s safe to say that J. Jonah Jameson will make some appearance in No Way Home—albeit without the iconic wig. (What a mistake). We can go ahead and call this one a lock—even if he only appears on a screen in the finished movie. Still, we’ll take all of Simmons’ Jameson that we can get.
Odds: 1:1
3. Electro (Jamie Foxx), The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Jamie Foxx’s Electro was never the most popular villain—probably because his only appearance was in the least discussed Spider-Man movie, 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. So it came as something of a surprise when news broke that Foxx would be reprising the role in No Way Home. Then again, Jamie Foxx deleted his Instagram post confirming he would appear in the film. He’s still listed on IMDB as part of the cast, but until we see our beautiful blue boy again, let’s not go putting all our money on red.
Odds: 2:1
4. The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man
Speaking of great villain performances, Willem Dafoe added a lot of weight and gravitas to the operatic, heightened universe of 2002’s Spider-Man. Sam Raimi hit gold when he cast Dafoe, whose razor-sharp face was the perfect choice for Norman Osborne. Not only is Dafoe listed on Far From Home’s IMDB page, but we see his pumpkin bomb in the trailer, and we hear his laugh, too, so we must assume he’s making an appearance. However, the fact that we don’t see him in the trailer means it might be good to hedge your bets just a little.
Odds: 3:1
5. The Lizard (Rhys Ifans; Dylan Baker), Spider-Man; The Amazing Spider-Man
The Lizard is also a character that fans are batting around, but we’re a little less optimistic that he’ll resurface. It would be nice for Dylan Baker to get his turn at playing the reptilian menace (something Raimi was supposedly planning when he introduced Doctor Curt Connors way back in Spider-Man 2), but it doesn’t seem likely that general audiences would remember him—or even know that Connors was supposed to eventually become the Lizard. Nor is it certain that anyone much remembers Rhys Ifans’ take on Connors and the Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man. So why gamble on it? Nevertheless, there is a moment in the trailer in which a shadowy figure swipes at Parker. Fans are pointing to it as proof of the Lizard’s involvement. Could it be the Lizard? Could it be Venom? Could it be Sandman? It’s a little too blurry to tell at this point.
Odds: 25:1
6. Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Spider-Man 3
Some fans think that the sand in the new trailer is a dead giveaway, and they could be right. Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman was severely underserved by Spider-Man 3, which focused more heavily on the studio-mandated Venom and the narratively-mandated Harry Osborne. However, Sandman was the character with the most promise, the most dramatically relevant story arc, and the best performance. (Church is such a raw nerve in the role.) So maybe that sand is a harbinger of a whole man made of sand? It’s a possibility.
Odds: 50:1
7. The Vulture (Michael Keaton), Spider-Man: Homecoming
This one makes a lot of sense on paper. If you’re pulling old villains, why not get one that has an emotional connection to the hero? At the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, we learn that Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) is still alive and in prison, and if director Jon Watts is assembling a Sinister Six, he’s got a solid Vulture for the crew. But Keaton’s name hasn’t been tossed around at all in casting updates, he’s not in the trailer, and given his appearance in the standard MCU timeline, it doesn’t make a ton of sense that they’d save his appearance for a surprise. Maybe Sony laid exclusive claim to him for Morbius?
Odds: 75:1
8. Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), Spider-Man: Homecoming
Bokeem Woodbine’s Shocker didn’t leave much of an impression in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It’s not Woodbine’s fault—competing for brain space against Michael Keaton isn’t something any actor should have to do. But his inclusion hinted at a larger Spider-Man world filled with potential baddies. Could Shocker pull a Cillian Murphy and make a return to the series after being defeated in the first film? Maybe! After all, he already outlived the first Shocker played by Logan Marshall-Green.
Odds: 100:1
9. Mysterio, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sure, Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) dies at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but can we trust Mysterio? It wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility that some of what we see in the trailer is a Mysterio creation. Some fans think this is setting up Nightmare or Mephisto, but they weren’t in any other Spider-Man movies, so they’re disqualified. Additionally, those characters seem like a tall order for a two-hour blockbuster that already has a lot of Doctor Strange. Maybe in a post-Multiverse Of Madness world. Seems more likely that Mysterio is still playing with smoke and mirrors. Sidenote: If he comes back, Hydro-Man’s odds increase, too.
Odds: 200:1
10. Black Suit Spider-man (Tobey Maguire), Spider-Man 3
This is more like it. Over the last year, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield swinging in for No Way Home. Garfield has gone on record saying that he’s not in the movie. But Maguire? It would be an exciting twist for the emo Peter Parker to make an appearance. There are a couple of shots of Parker in the black suit in the trailer. Could this be Maguire? Anything’s possible.
Odds: 250:1
11. The Rhino (Paul Giamatti), The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Remember when Paul Giamatti played The Rhino? Giamatti might. But what are the odds that he’s coming back for another run with the horn? Probably not great. He’s not the most memorable villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and there doesn’t seem like there’s that much demand for it. Still, it would be cool to have a stealth Sideways reunion, assuming Thomas Hayden Church is actually in No Way Home. Will we be drinking merlot this December? Not if Giamatti can help it!
Odds: 500:1
12. Venom (Topher Grace), Spider-Man 3
There’s an excellent case for bringing Tom Hardy’s Venom into the mix for this movie. But it sounds like Marvel and Sony are still working out the kinks of combining that Spider-Man-adjacent franchise with the MCU proper. If Watts is throwing the anti-Spidey anti-hero into the mix, it’s probably not Topher Grace’s version of him—in part because fans hated the portrayal of the character, and in part because Grace likely wouldn’t do it. (He hasn’t appeared in a superhero movie since Spider-Man 3).
Odds: 750:1
13. Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello), Spider-Man
Peter Parker has villains outside of the mask, too. What are the odds that Joe Manganiello’s Flash Thompson comes out of Doctor Strange’s portal? We’re going to go with unlikely. As fun as it would be, it probably wouldn’t behoove the studio to confuse the audiences with a character that appeared in three passing scenes in Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man 20 years ago, especially when they have such a winning Flash in Tony Revolori.
Odds: 1,000:1
14. Mr. Ditkovich (Elya Baskin), Spider-Man 2
God, this would be a dream appearance, right? Could you imagine how confused the teenage MCU Peter Parker would be if an Eastern European landlord popped up at his doorstep and demanded rent? It would be great. It’s not happening, though.
Odds: 5,000:1
15. Harry Osborn’s Green Goblin, Spider-Man 3
There’s a moment in the No Way Home trailer in which a Green Goblin pumpkin bomb rolls into the frame, and a voice offscreen says, “Be careful what you wish for, Parker.” The overdub certainly sounds a bit like Franco. Despite the speculation, though, we’re sticking by our initial thoughts: It’s not happening. Franco is too much of a lightning rod for the scandal-averse Disney. After all, this isn’t Craig Zahler casting Mel Gibson. It’s the new tentpole Spider-Man movie. The last thing we imagine Kevin Feige wants is audiences remembering the sexual misconduct accusations lobbed against Franco, who has been out of the public eye ever since.
Odds: 10,000:1
16. Snooty Usher/Maitre d’ (Bruce Campbell), Spider-Man 2; Spider-Man 3
Not going to happen, but it should. The Spider-Man movies deserve more Bruce Campbell.
Odds: 15,000:1
17. Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), The Amazing Spider-Man 2
This one seems even less likely than Paul Giamatti. Not only because people don’t tend to remember much about The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but when they do, the focus is on Jaime Foxx. Not to mention that the pumpkin bombs in the trailer are clearly from the Raimi movies. But, then again, two Goblins isn’t unheard of in the world of Spider-Man. Not to mention, in an infinite universe, there is a reality where Dane DeHaan is the Green Goblin but he uses Willem Dafoe’s pumpkin bombs. Think about it, man.
Odds: 20,000:1
18. Alistair Smythe (B.J. Novak), The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Who?
Odds: 100,000:1
