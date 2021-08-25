5. The Lizard (Rhys Ifans; Dylan Baker), Spider-Man; The Amazing Spider-Man

The Lizard is also a character that fans are batting around, but we’re a little less optimistic that he’ll resurface. It would be nice for Dylan Baker to get his turn at playing the reptilian menace (something Raimi was supposedly planning when he introduced Doctor Curt Connors way back in Spider-Man 2), but it doesn’t seem likely that general audiences would remember him—or even know that Connors was supposed to eventually become the Lizard. Nor is it certain that anyone much remembers Rhys Ifans’ take on Connors and the Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man. So why gamble on it? Nevertheless, there is a moment in the trailer in which a shadowy figure swipes at Parker. Fans are pointing to it as proof of the Lizard’s involvement. Could it be the Lizard? Could it be Venom? Could it be Sandman? It’s a little too blurry to tell at this point.



Odds: 25:1