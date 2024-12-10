Chris Evans is returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday “How Chris Evans Got His Shield Back” opens May 2026.

Well, this is unsurprising. After a string of disappointing entries in the formerly do-no-wrong MCU, Disney is bringing all the big guns back, and rest assured, they could do this all day. Per The Wrap, Chris Evans is the latest MCU alumni returning to the fold for Avengers: Doomsday. However, it’s unclear who he’ll be playing as the stunt-casting director on Doomsday has already swerved fans by handing Doctor Doom to Robert Downey Jr. This is technically Evans’ second MCU appearance since he played Joe Biden at the end of Endgame; Evans reprised Johnny Storm for a scene in Deadpool Vs. Wolverine.

Avengers: Doomsday already sounded surprisingly desperate for the most successful movie franchise in history. At Comic-Con this year, Marvel announced that the Russo Brothers would return to direct Doomsday, and so would Robert Downey Jr, but not to play Iron Man. Downey is playing Doctor Doom in the next one, a decision that inspired more “huh” s than hype.

The return of Evans’ Captain America is a regular item churned by the rumor mill, but his return has implications for other would-be Captains. If he gets the shield back and suits up as Steve Rogers, he’ll effectively dismantle Endgame’s “happy ending” and kneecap Captain America: Brave New World ahead of that film’s premiere. Marvel has struggled to convince people that Anthony Mackie was the new Captain America. With this news, Mackie, once again, must compete with an even more popular and familiar version of the character.

For his part, Evans has been hinting at a return for some time.

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience,” Evans told GQ last year. “But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing.”

We can’t blame him for returning to a fan-favorite series, especially with his current run of films. His post-MCU career has been a mixed bag, to say the least. The guy who starred in Lightyear, The Gray Man, Ghosted, and Red One could certainly use a W.”

Avengers: Doomsday opens on May 1, 2026.