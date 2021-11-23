Plus

British stop-motion studio Aardman once again reaches into its apparently limitless bucket of charm for the half-hour Christmas special Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix 12/3). Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins go looking for loot stashed in a luxury high- rise scheduled for demolition in Castle Falls (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 12/3). Sundance documentary Try Harder! (select theaters 12/3) goes behind the walls of one of the highest- ranked public high schools in the country. The climbing doc renaissance continues unabated with National Geographic’s Torn (select theaters 12/3). Like an American companion piece to last year’s 76 Days, The First Wave (Hulu 12/5) goes inside a New York hospital during the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Benedetta doesn’t fully whet your appetite for nunsploitation, look to Agnes (select theaters and VOD 12/10), the latest genre exercise from cult filmmaker Mickey Reece. Mother/Android (Hulu 12/17) turns up the romantic side of The Terminator, with Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith as young lovers looking for a place to raise their newborn child during a war with the machines. To the school of psychodramas about obsessive students one can now add The Novice (select theaters and digital services 12/17), starring Orphan’s Isabelle Fuhrman as a driven row-squad hopeful. And the award-winning documentary President (select theaters 12/17) chronicles Zimbabwe’s first “free and fair” elections.

