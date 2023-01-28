It Happened One Night (1934)

Three Reasons: It Happened One Night

Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night is one of those early rom-coms that makes you go, “Ah, so everyone just copied this after it was made.” The pre-Code flick seizes upon the opportunity to be horny, scandalous and rowdy, with Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert bringing their own distinct charms to the lead roles. So much about this 1934 film shines, from Gable’s interactions with his grouchy editor to the scene where the lovebirds end up in the backseat of a car driven by a man who cannot stop singing. It Happened One Night is only one of three films to take home wins in all major Academy Award categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.