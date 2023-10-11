Dan Harmon may be “terrified” of returning to Greendale for his hopefully-still-happening Community movie, but in terms of Rick And Morty’s big screen debut, the series co-creator is ready to show the world—and potentially Zach Snyder—what he’s got.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon revealed that the Justice League director once brought him to an office at Warner Bros. to discuss Rick and Morty’s greatest adventure yet. “Not him saying, ‘I get to do it,’ or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?’” Harmon recalled.

But while he would hypothetically (and jokingly) love to “start with a Snyder cut... so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white,” gears are still turning for the feature film—albeit maybe a shorter one than Snyder would sign his name to. Harmon shared that he had a meeting with a few Warner Bros. execs where “it felt like maybe it was time to get the ball rolling” on a movie. While there’s no script yet, he felt that everyone was on the same page concerning the “right conceit” moving forward.

“My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long,” he continued in all seriousness, specifying that he wasn’t interested in “dramatic tone shifts” or a “canonical thing... that changes everything after.” In his mind, the perfect movie would just be “a super badass episode of Rick and Morty.”

Speaking of episodes, there is still a lot for fans to look forward to. The Adult Swim series will air its seventh season—the first since parting ways with co-creator and noted creep Justin Roiland—on October 15, which is still just a dent in the show’s previously ordered 70 episodes (comprising at least two more seasons that are apparently already mostly written). But Harmon doesn’t want to stop there. The show would run for 100 seasons if he had his way, as he says “it’s designed to.”

Still, this desire hasn’t stopped him from pondering the ultimate fates for both Rick and Morty, who themselves are responsible for about 93 billion deaths at this point (at least according to this very thorough wiki site). “It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up,” he said. “Morty’s 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic.”