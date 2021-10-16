DC is dropping news and trailers left and right today , as part of its now-annual effort to kill online news writers via the weapon of its DC FanDome event. Among those big reveals: The fact that HBO Max’s Doom Patrol has been renewed for a fourth season of superheroic weirdness.

Doom Patrol is currently in its third season on the streaming service (after having been transplanted there from the wreckage of DC Universe), with a finale aimed at November 11. The series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Jovian Wade, and, of course, Brendan Fraser, who continues to be one of television’s most dysfunctional robots—but in, like, a fun way.

In addition to the renewal news, Doom Patrol also got a new trailer today, showing off footage from the rest of the third season, reminding us all that this is the sort of series where, instead of a “Brotherhood of Evil,” the heroes can find themselves facing off against “The Sisterhood of Dada.” Also, there’s time travel, which always makes things more simple.

We’ve been fairly positive on Doom Patrol over the years, with our own Alex McLevy writing that this most recent season rediscovered, after a second-season dip, the show’s early sense of “ black humor, serialized wackiness, and surprising heart.”

