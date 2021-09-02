Netflix’s newest offering, action film Red Notice, feels like they had an AI program watch all of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot’s films, and then had the same AI write a script. In the first trailer, Red Notice has all of these blockbuster actors’ type ca st p ersonas smashed together into one movie. You have the classic Johnson action elements with him being the “only one” suited to catch the criminals, Reynolds spewing off sarcastic banter, and Gadot trying her best to play a femme fatale. The three A-listers are banding together straight off some other action successes: Johnson with Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Reynolds with Free Guy, and Gadot with Wonder Woman: 1984.

The official description of the film reads: “When an Interpol-issued Red Notice—the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted—goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, ‘The Bishop’ (Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.”

Netflix’s funneled $130 million into its go at a big action blockbuster, with Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We’re The Millers) attached as director. This is Johnson’s third film working with the Marshall Thurber after 2018's Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. Red Notice also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous with Hiram Garcia, Johnson, and Dany Garcia on as producers.

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12.