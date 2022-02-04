Apple TV+ released the official first-look and teaser trailer for its upcoming thriller, Shining Girls, at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. The show is based on Lauren Beukes’ critically acclaimed 2013 novel of the same name, and stars Elisabeth Moss in the leading role.

Moss plays Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist who puts her burgeoning journalistic ambitions on hold after a traumatic assault. She struggles to understand her ever-changi ng present and to confront her past. When she discovers that some recent unsolved murders mirror her own case, she teams up with troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to try and uncover her attacker’s identity.

As seen in the first trailer, Kirby is still haunted by what she went through, and her perception of reality keeps shifting often because of it. Her blurred reality allows her assailant to always remain one step ahead of her. Kirby and Dan’s investigation also helps them realize how these cold cases are inextricably linked to their own trauma.

Shining Girls will be Brazilian actor Moura’s first big TV role since his scene-stealing performance as Pablo Escobar in Netflix’s Narcos for two seasons, a character he briefly reprised in Narcos: Mexico. Moss returns to the small screen after Mad Men, Top Of The Lake, and four seasons of the ongoing The Handmaid’s Tale. The award-winning Hulu drama has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Created by Silka Luisa, Shining Girls also stars Philipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell. Moss, who is a co-producer along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lindsey McManus, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton, is also directing multiple episodes of the show.

Shining Girls consists of eight episodes. It will debut with the first three outings on Apple TV+ on April 29, 2022, followed by a new one dropping every week.