Last April, actor Esmé Bianco (probably best known as Ros from Game Of Thrones) sued Marilyn Manson—a.k.a. Brian Warner—for rape and sexual battery, in addition to accusations of human trafficking since Bianco was flown from London to the U.S. for a supposed video shoot that never materialized. Now, Bianco has accused Warner of tanking a Deftones video project she was working on for the band’s current tour.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Bianco says she filmed some sort of video project that was going to be part of the stage set for the current Deftones tour, and “in exchange for providing her images,” she “expected an economic benefit from significant public exposure via the band’s world tour and the opportunity to continue working with the highly sought-after creative director who oversaw the project.” (The creative director doesn’t seem to be named anywhere, possibly because the band itself is being left out of this legal dispute.)

Bianco detailed all of this to Rolling Stone, claiming that Warner “flipped out and was having a complete meltdown” when he found out she was working with Deftones, and so the band apparently decided it was “easier” to just cut her out of the tour video than to deal with Warner. Bianco’s legal filing suggests that Warner “used his power and influence in the entertainment industry to interfere with Ms. Bianco’s ability to continue working with Deftones,” causing her “reputational damage” and “loss of future economic opportunity.” Bianco says Warner’s alleged efforts to get her booted from the Deftones project are a “recent continuation” of his attempts to silence her with “threats, intimidation, and coercion.”

In March, Warner sued Evan Rachel Wood—who has accused him of abuse and sexual assault—for defamation. He claimed at the time that there is a “conspiracy” to derail his career.