Christine Lahti and Michael Emerson in Evil season two Photo : Paramount+

Evil is a thrilling supernatural drama created by The Good Wife’s Robert and Michelle King. Season one aired on CBS before moving to Paramount+ for season two, which premiered on June 20. The show follows Catholic priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), and forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) who team up to assess whether various church parishioners are experiencing hauntings, miracles, or other paranormal activity. While the show often uses science to explain away these phenomena, evil still lurks in the shadows through Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), a man who apparently sold his soul to the devil and is engaged to Kristen’s mom, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), to get under her skin. But clearly, their infamous relationship is doomed to fail.



As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip from episode two, “A Is For Angel,” Leland sheds his cloyingly fake personality and reveals his nefarious nature to Sheryl, calling her a “walking ball of neediness.” He demands to know if she revealed a hiding place in his apartment to her daughter after realizing Kristen, Ben, and David found it while searching his house. Leland calls her a bitch to his own peril because Sheryl correctly slaps him—more than once—and doesn’t fall for his threats. “Do you know how many demons I dated before you,” she says, not realizing the irony of the situation, of course.

Elsewhere in the episode, the trio investigate a man who might be possessed by an angel and his charitable acts has got his wife concerned. Ben attempts to figure out the source of his night terrors, David tries to connect with his vision of Archangel Michael, and Kristen deals with her guilt.

Evil season two’s cast also includes Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs, Kristen’s therapist, Peter Scolari as Bishop Thomas Marx, and Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea.

“A Is For Angel” streams on Paramount+ on June 27 at 3:01 a.m. ET.