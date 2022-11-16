Who would’ve thought Ford V. Ferrari would kick off a wave of movies about Italian car makers? Then again, dads around the world made that Oscar-nominee a box office hit, so maybe those Fast & Furious movies are onto something. But while Ford V. Ferrari focused on the people who drive these cars, Michael Mann’s Ferrari and Robert Moresco’s Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend hone in on those who make them.

Ferrari and Lamborghini, Italy’s luxury car titans, were contemporaries, rivals, and not known for taking other people’s advice. Ferrari wanted to make a car that had refined dignity. Lamborghini dreamed of a vehicle inspired by a bull. There was a difference in execution, an aesthetic divide they weren’t interested in crossing, particularly Ferrari. Nevertheless, in this exclusive clip from ‌Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend, the great Frank Grillo stars as Ferruccio Lamborghini without a hint of tact. Then a tractor and air conditioner manufacturer, Lamborghini lets Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Burn) know that he owns seven Ferraris and every one has a bad clutch. It, um, doesn’t go so well.

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend (2022 Movie) Clip “Lamborghini and Ferrari” - Frank Grillo

Directed by Moresco, the Oscar-winning writer of Crash, Lamborghini is a long-in-the-works biopic about the automotive luminary. From his days on the farm to street racing Ferrari in the cars that bear their name, Lamborghini promises to take audiences under the hood of the famed car maker. Plus, you get to hear Grillo’s Italian accent for about two hours. There’s simply no better gift for the holidays.

Advertisement

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend opens in theaters and streams on demand on November 18.