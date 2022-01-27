Death On The Nile

Theaters everywhere February 11

Kenneth Branagh scored an unlikely smash with his extravagant adaptation of the Agatha Christie locked room (make that locked compartment) mystery Murder On The Orient Express. So why does the inevitable sequel still feel like something of a gamble? Perhaps because, thanks to the pandemic, it’s been five years since Murder hit theaters. Or maybe it’s that the sprawling cast is lower wattage, with Gal Gadot the only major movie star in an ensemble that—unfortunately for the publicity team—also includes Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright. Will any of that kill this budding franchise of old-fashioned whodunits? Or will Branagh, returning to direct and reprise his leading role as master detective Hercule Poirot, again crack the case of the old-school, adult-targeted hit, even without a Imagine Dragons song in the trailer?

