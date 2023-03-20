Hulu’s future has seemed somewhat questionable ever since Disney took over majority control of the streaming service, with reports coming out earlier this year that Mickey Mouse might be looking to offload Hulu at some point rather than continuing to (sort of) let it compete with the flagship Disney+ platform, and now we have what might be an important step in how that all eventually works out: As announced today in a press release, Searchlight Pictures has announced that first-time director Eva Longoria’s Cheetos movie, Flamin’ Hot, will premiere on both Hulu and Disney+ on the same day—June 9.

Though this is being billed as a win for accessibility (Longoria said in a statement that “now everyone can celebrate the joy, power, and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera”), it also will be a big win for seeing which streaming service can pull in the bigger audience. After all, this is the first time this has ever happened, so why not extrapolate some data from it?

If a ton of people watch it on Disney+, then maybe movies like this will keep finding a home their, but if Hulu drives all of the views, then it proves that there’s still some value in keeping the platforms separate. Or maybe Disney doesn’t really care that much, and they really just thought it would be nice to get this movie in front of as many people as possible.



The aforementioned press release describes Flamin’ Hot as “the inspiring true story” of a Frito-Lay janitor who “disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon,” though, as we learned a couple of years ago, that inspiring true story isn’t quite so true—which the producers of Flamin’ Hot have apparently been aware of for years. But the fake story is so much more interesting than the real story, which is basically that the snack experts at Frito-Lay thought people would like a spicy version of Cheetos and they were right. Richard Montañez, the former janitor who claimed to have invented the product, was supposedly a big evangelist for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos within the company, but Frito-Lay admitted after an investigation that he didn’t create the snack himself.

And maybe the movie gets into that! Disney+ and Hulu subscribers can find out on June 9!