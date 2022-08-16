The initial trailer for Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming feature Don’t Worry Darling piqued the masses’ interest when it flashed sensual scenes depicting Harry Styles and Florence Pugh character’s waking up in bed next to each other and the pop star-actor performing cunnilingus on the dining room table. Now, Pugh chastises those who focused on the the sexual aspects of the trailer featuring one of the biggest names in pop instead of considering the other merits of the film.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” Pugh tells Harper’s Bazaar in a new interview. “It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

Tsk tsk everyone! Shame on you, especially every young girl in Styles’ long-standing fandom. Of course, the film’s about other potent subjects, as Pugh’s character Alice finds herself caught up in a bit of a Stepford Wives scenario, and runs away from the “utopian” community she and Styles’ Jack sought their happy married life in.

Don’t Worry Darling | Official Trailer

For Pugh, when it comes to the sex scenes, it seems she rather answer questions pertaining to any other aspect of Don’t Worry Darling.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” Pugh continues. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Don’t Worry Darling also stars Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant, Timothy Simons, and Chris Pine. The film is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival before arriving in theaters on September 23. You can also see Styles simulate sexual acts in Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, which will debut on October 21.