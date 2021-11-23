One of the biggest questions of the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn’t where ghosts come from or what happened to the original Ghostbusters, but is instead simply, “Podcast? That kid’s name is Podcast? But what is it really?”

Turns out, the lovable kid with shockingly good recording equipment does have an actual name—not that Logan Kim, the actor who portrays Podcast, is giving it up.

As Kim tells us in the video above, “There is a real name. And it was originally in the script, but they took it out for mystery purposes, and I will not disclose that information.” He says he has all of Podcast’s secrets including his name, which Kim says “doesn’t fit him,” stored in his head, and there they shall remain.

As for Podcast’s podcasting personality, Kim says Podcast’s voice and intonation came from a number of different sources. “I just kind of thought radio host and said, ‘Okay, I’ll go with something like that.’,” said Kim. “I was just listening to the radio and I heard some announcing and thought I’d follow that little guide... [director] Jason [Reitman] allowed me to morph my own voice into what they wanted there, and then we stuck with it.”

Kim’s co-star, Celeste O’Connor, said they didn’t quite pull as much from their own life when creating their Afterlife character, Lucky. O’Connor tells us in the chat above that they wouldn’t be quite so brave if they saw a ghost, saying, “Personally I would just mind my own business and go the other way. Lucky, on the other hand, is looking for fun and adventure, and she’s ready to get down to business. She’s ready for the action. But I would be out of there.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters now. You can check out our review of the movie right here.