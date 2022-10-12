The day is here: cast and crew members involved with Ryan Murphy’s choir room dramedy Glee could finally get their I Shouldn’t Be Alive-style testimonial moment. Discovery+ and ID will follow up House Of Hammer with a three-part investigative docuseries chronicling the controversies surrounding Glee, reports Deadline.

A cultural phenomenon from the start, Glee ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015, and spawned albums, live tours, and one magically real-life character arc. But despite its average American high school setting, the offscreen turbulence in connection with Glee has been anything but run-of-the-mill.

The new series promises to “lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community.” The still-untitled project will also reportedly “have access to key cast and crew members,” as well as close friends and family, who will share “never-before-heard stories” on camera. Per Deadline, Discovery+ ordered the series from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO’s The Invisible Pilot.

Of those highs and lows, most jarring have been three prominent deaths in the main cast. Cor y Monteith, who starred as Finn Hudson, died from an accidental heroin overdose in 2013. Mark Salling, who starred as Finn’s best friend Puck, died by suicide while awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges in 2018. And Naya Rivera, who portrayed Santana, drowned in California’s Lake Piru while out boating with her 4-year-old son in 2020. Rivera’s son survived the incident.

Eerie air of tragedy that seems to haunt the original cast aside, there has also long been talk of onset bullying from Lea Michele, elucidated in memorable fashion by actor Samantha Ware. Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and other former costars have also hinted at Michele’s diva qualities. When asked if he would see Michele perform on Broadway in Funny Girl on Tuesday, Chris Colfer responded: “I can be triggered at home.”

Although it remains unclear exactly what ground the series will cover, it’s certainly not too soon enough to start fielding guesses for who spills in the series; given Colfer’s latest interview, he seems a safe bet.