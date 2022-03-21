The big green guy and America’s favorite ape will return to the big screen as a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to begin shooting in Queensland, Australia later this year, per ScreenDaily.

Godzilla vs. Kong became the highest-grossing film of the early pandemic era with a simultaneous release to theaters as well as to HBO last spring. The project had been in development since as far back as October 2015—part of Legendary’s ongoing Monsterverse series–and was delayed from a November 2020 release date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



No word on if the cast of humans—which included Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, and Brian Tyree Henry—will return and a director has not been announced, but Adam Wingard has expressed interest in coming back into the fold.

Producer Eric McLeod is excited about headed down under for the shoot. “The highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience,” McLeod said in a statement issued by Australia’s federal government.



The untitled sequel will be the third movie of the franchise to film down under, following the original Godzilla vs. Kong and 2016’s Kong: Skull Island. The feature is also set to receive a contribution from the Queensland government, a $16 million location incentive, and will create 505 jobs for local cast and crew and 750 extras.



Last we saw Godzilla and Kong, they had teamed up to put the hurt on the evil Mechagodzilla before Kong absconded to Hollow Earth to begin his rule. So what’s next for the kaiju? An introspective road picture? Maybe they’ll help rebuild Hong Kong with the help of Jimmy Carter’s Habitats For Humanity? A Pacific Rim crossover? Will the duo finally meet up with Gamera in the Toho/Daei team-up that fans have been clamoring for since the ‘60s?