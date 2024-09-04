Grotesquerie sure looks like a Ryan Murphy show in first trailer Travis Kelce lends his "familiar face" for an intro to the clip

At this point, we could easily rattle off a checklist of every Ryan Murphy-verse trope; if nothing else, it would make a great drinking game. If you’re playing along at home, the new trailer for Grotesquerie will definitely get you drunk. Things are scary, but also sexy. Drink. A random famous person is given a buzzy, headline-grabbing role. Drink, thanks to the presence of Travis Kelce. Esteemed actors are forced to say some of the most ridiculous things you’ve ever heard with a completely straight face. You might as well finish the bottle.

Grotesquerie has all of this and more, complete with a cheeky intro from Kelce that will in no way prepare you for the actual vibe of what’s to come.

The trailer starts off strong with Niecy Nash-Betts perfectly delivering the line “This killer is someone who knows anatomy,” as if her character has just experienced a genuinely profound breakthrough. The hits just coming from there. Other awesome Nash-Betts readings include “It’s like god left the keys to the candy store to the devil,” “So you’re a nun who’s a journalist covering crime?” and this writer’s personal favorite, “You have to really hate people to do what was done here. It’s inhuman. No, it’s un-human.” Chef’s kiss. Lesley Manville also sneaks in a banger at the end with “I get a shiver in my quiver just thinking about it.” Man, this thing is gonna rule.

According to an official synopsis, Grotesquerie follows “a series of heinous crimes [that] have unsettled a small community.” The summary continues:

Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Grotesquerie also stars Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, and Kelce in a still-unnamed role. Maybe as the killer who knows anatomy? We’ll find out together during Grotesquerie‘s two-episode premiere September 25th at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.