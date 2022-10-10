Ken and Barbie (Barbie)

If you are built like Ryan Gosling or Margot Robbie, congratulations! It must be so difficult to be beautiful. You are ready for the plastic-fantastic life of Barbie, set for release in July 2023. Although the movie is many months away, the pictures of Gosling and Robbie as Ken and Barbie blew up online like a glitter bomb. For either character, buy the best spray tan you can afford. We doubt you have a pink convertible handy to drive around in, but the Kens out there will want a denim vest and the Barbies can top off their look with a polka dot headband. This is a cute couple’s costume if you happen to both be equally pretty.