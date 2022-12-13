The Japan release date for Hayao Miyazaki’s next (and final film) has officially been shared. After revealing in October the feature, tentatively titled How Do You Live, was close to completion, it’s been announced that Japanese audiences will get to see the film starting July 14, 2023.

How Do You Live is the animation master’s adaptation of the 1937 young adult book from Genzaburo Yoshino. Miyazaki has long called the story a favorite of his and set his intentions to adapt it back in 2017.

The story follows two narratives, the primary one comes from a 15-year-old named Copper (short for Copernicus), who embarks on a spiritual journey following the death of his father and betrayal by his best friend. His guide comes in the form of a journal written by his uncle, who helps young Copper piece together the meaning of life.

Advertisement

Along with the release date, Studio Ghibli shared a poster image for the film featuring a heron-like creature. It could also be a stork, or something else entirely, but that’s neither here nor there.

How Do You Live is set to truly be the 81-year-old director’s final feature endeavor, and it feels poetic that the artist is pulling inspiration from his early childhood for his final film. Miyazaki once again exited retirement in order to make the film, which has been diligently and painstakingly hand-drawn over the course of the last few years.



Now, when will the film arrive in the States? We’re not sure. However, with a set date in Japan, it’s very likely (hopefully) we’ll be hearing news on that soon. Most recently, Studio Ghibli shared a collaboration with Lucasfilm, featuring Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda.