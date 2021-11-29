HBO Max may be getting ready for Finding Magic Mike, a new competition show premiering in December, but it turns out that the streaming service also has already found Magic Mike: Today, HBO Max announced that it’s making a third Magic Mike movie, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with star Channing Tatum set to return as the eponymous Mike.

On top of that, Magic Mike’s Last Dance will feature the return of original Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh, with Magic Mike XXL director Gregory Jacobs on board as a producer and series screenwriter Reid Carolin once again penning the script. The press release announcing this news doesn’t have much information in terms of plot, but it does say that seeing what Tatum, Carolin, and the choreographers had put together for the Magic Mike Live show (going on tour next year!) convinced Soderbergh to make another movie.

Tatum also put out a statement saying that he’s going to “blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike” with HBO Max and this new project, adding “the stripperverse will never be the same.” Is that a hint that this will finally introduce the Magic Mike multiverse?

Joe Manganiello has said that he won’t be coming back to play Big Dick Richie in another Magic Mike adventure, but that doesn’t mean Joe Manganiello won’t come back to play Deathstroke (from his one scene cameo in the old version of Justice League). Maybe Tatum can play Magic Mike and Tyler Gage from Step Up and Step Up 2: The Streets? And Caine from Jupiter Ascending? And Mark Schultz from Foxcatcher?

He says he’s blowing the doors off of Magic Mike, not “making another Magic Mike,” so why not get totally wild with it? Seriously, though, whoever wins Finding Magic Mike should get some kind of juicy role.