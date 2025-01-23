HBO renews The White Lotus for season 4 Just a few weeks before the premiere of the third season of The White Lotus, HBO has confirmed the Mike White series will be back for a fourth.

HBO has decided to celebrate the upcoming third season of Mike White’s The White Lotus—set to debut on Sunday, February 16—with good news for fans of the dramedy’s exploration of wealth and privilege as expressed through extremely swanky resorts, where also sometimes Jennifer Coolidge shoots some dudes: The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

This is not wholly surprising, in so far as the first two seasons of The White Lotus have been critical darlings for HBO, and while the show has never been a Westeros-style ratings juggernaut for the network, it does tend to attract a lot of big-name talent. (This upcoming season’s stacked cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.) With its mixture of comedy, sidelong glances at class inequality, and occasional crushing despair (a.k.a., The Mike White Cocktail), the series is one of those shows helping to keep HBO’s hand gripped on the “prestige TV’ railing even as its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery continues to blunder its way around the wider entertainment industry ecosystem.

Plot details about the show’s third season are scant, although Bibb, Coon, and Monaghan will be playing old friends reconnecting on a “girls trip.” Owing to the show’s conceit of switching up which White Lotus resort it centers on each season, the new installment was filmed primarily in Thailand.