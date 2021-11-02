Henry Winkler, who rose to fame entirely based on his performance as Coach Klein in Adam Sandler’s 1998 masterpiece, The Waterboy, is selling off some of his old costumes and props. The collection up for auction includes a number of items fans of the actor’s lesser known roles may recognize, such as a jacket and outfits worn by Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, a character from Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” and, more obscurely, the TV show Happy Days.

The Hollywood Reporter has detailed the Waterboy star’s upcoming auction, which will see 26 items sold through Bonhams Los Angeles on December 8th.



There are a number of items geared toward only the most diehard of Winkler aficionados , like “a complete Fonzie outfit that includes an original pair of blue jeans, T-shirt, and biker boots” that’s estimated to go for between $50,000 and $70,000.



He’s also selling a Ghostface mask from Scream—one of two that he kept after cutting them onscreen as Principal Kimbry—for an estimated $20-$30,000 and cowboy boots from The Lords Of Flatbush, a jacket from Night Shift, and more.



Most importantly, though, the book Winkler “held on the sidelines in The Waterboy for making plays” will go up for auction. Its price is unspecified in the article, likely because bidding will reach multiple billions of dollars.



Winkler decided to sell these items from his personal collection after the pandemic gave him an “urge for spring cleaning ... that [lasted] for a year and a half.” He says he “found 27 boxes, and those boxes were filled with memorabilia from Happy Days to The Waterboy to Scream.”



Part of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to This Is About Humanity, a nonprofit co-founded by his daughter Zoe Winkler devoted to providing support for and “raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border.”

Hopefully, given the cause, the Fonzie jacket, Scream mask, and other props will find a home at somewhere near the asking price. We obviously have no reason to doubt his Waterboy playbook will go for anything less than top dollar.



