Netflix offers a first look at the forthcoming season of On My Block, which will be the series’ last. In the first season we met Ruby, Cesar, Monsé, and Jamal as freshmen in high school, and the fourth season will follow them as they venture into young adulthood.

Season 3 capped off with Monsé (Sierra Capri) preparing to attend boarding school and escape the intense environment of Freeridge while fretting over the future of her friend group. A 2 -year time jump revealed that the crew has indeed drifted apart after Monsé’s departure. This left viewers with many lingering questions about what unfolded over the course of the years that tore them apart “We didn’t see this as a series finale at all,” series co-creator Eddie Gonzalez said of the season three finale. “We saw it as more as an emotional cliffhanger, in a way. Hopefully a majority of our audience will say, ‘No way! How the hell did they get to that point?’ That’s the question to answer if there’s a season four: I want to know what happened in those two years that broke these people apart.”

Season 4 meets our friends two years after Monsé left Freeridge. While time may have created distance between the group, it has not created the same distance from their past. When a secret becomes unburied, they quickly need to stick together to survive. S howrunner Lauren Iungerich explained that the time jump allows them to take on non-high school related stories for these characters. “I feel like this is a great way to kind of reset so that we’re conquering new ground and saying new things about these characters, getting to know them even more,” she said. “We did not do [that ending] as any safety mechanism [anticipating] getting canceled. We were very comfortable ending this knowing that we had a really good shot of getting a season four just because of how much Netflix was loving the cuts. It will all come down to how many people tune in and watch.”

Diego Tinoco returns as Cesar Diaz, as well as Sierra Capri as Monsé Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macias as Oscar. Co-creators and executive producers Iungerich (Awkward), Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, are all on board for the final season.

On My Block season 4 premieres Monday, October 4 on Netflix.

