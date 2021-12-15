Netflix in January is for the teens. With Élite becoming one of Netflix’s most-streamed international shows, drawing in fans with all its steamy prep school drama, Netflix is giving another Spanish-language prep school show a go: Rebelde. But you won’t find any murder mysteries here. Rebelde is the reboot of the YA Mexican telenovela of the same name from the 2000s, that’s basically Élite meets Glee.
In case teens have had enough Y2K nostalgia though, Netflix also taps into the influencer craze with Hype House, a series that follows some of the most recognizable influencers, giving a glimpse at their day-to-day life.
There’s also a third season of Too Hot To Handle coming, with more attractive people being unable to keep it in their pants for $100,000.
For those who need some excitement of a different variety, Netflix’s original thriller series The Woman In The House Across The Street from the Girl In The Window also premieres this month. Kristen Bell stars as Anna in the Rear Window-like story, where Anna witnesses what appears to be a murder while snooping through her window.
Sadly, there’s some bad news for the Twilight fans out there: all the movies are leaving in January. So, if you’re in the mood for a sparkly, moody Robert Pattinson, you better act fast and binge them all before they’re gone.
What is coming to Netflix in December 2021?
Available January 4
Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 5
Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 6
The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM
Available January 7
Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES
Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 10
Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 11
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Available January 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM
Available January 13
Brazen — NETFLIX FILM
Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES
The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES
Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM
Available January 14
After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
The House — NETFLIX SERIES
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM
Available January 16
Phantom Thread
Available January 17
After We Fell
Available January 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available January 19
El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Juanpis González - The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available January 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM
Available January 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich - The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES
That Girl Lay Lay
Available January 24
Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available January 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available January 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES
Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY
Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES
Home Team — NETFLIX FILM
In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES
What is leaving Netflix in January 2022?
Leaving January 1
Snowpiercer
Leaving January 5
Episodes: Seasons 1-5
Leaving January 6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Leaving January 10
Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 11
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Leaving January 15
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight
Leaving January 17
The Bling Ring
Homefront
Leaving January 21
The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving January 31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General’s Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
Mystic River
Shutter Island