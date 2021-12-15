Netflix in January is for the teens. With Élite becoming one of Netflix’s most-streamed international shows, drawing in fans with all its steamy prep school drama, Netflix is giving another Spanish-language prep school show a go: Rebelde. But you won’t find any murder mysteries here. Rebelde is the reboot of the YA Mexican telenovela of the same name from the 2000s, that’s basically Élite meets Glee.



In case teens have had enough Y2K nostalgia though , Netflix also taps into the influencer craze with Hype House, a series that follows some of the most recognizable influencers, giving a glimpse at their day-to-day life.



There’s also a third season of Too Hot To Handle coming, with more attractive people being unable to keep it in their pants for $100,000.



For those who need some excitement of a different variety, Netflix’s original thriller series The Woman In The House Across The Street from the Girl In The Window also premieres this month. Kristen Bell stars as Anna in the Rear Window-like story, where Anna witnesses what appears to be a murder while snooping through her window.

Sadly, there’s some bad news for the Twilight fans out there: all the movies are leaving in January. So, if you’re in the mood for a sparkly, moody Robert Pattinson, you better act fast and binge them all before they’re gone.

What is coming to Netflix in December 2021?

Available January 4

Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 5

Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 6

The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 7

Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 10

Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 11

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 13

Brazen — NETFLIX FILM

Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 14

After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House — NETFLIX SERIES

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 16

Phantom Thread

Available January 17

After We Fell

Available January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 19

El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis González - The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich - The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

That Girl Lay Lay

Available January 24

Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team — NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES





What is leaving Netflix in January 2022?

Leaving January 1

Snowpiercer

Leaving January 5

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Leaving January 10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving January 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Leaving January 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving January 21

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving January 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island