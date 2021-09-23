It’s almost October, arguably the spoooOOOoookiest month of the year, and while some other streaming services are embracing the reason fro the season with violence and terror and an actual new Halloween movie, Disney+ is predictably taking things in a decidedly kid-friendly direction. Trick-or-treating probably still isn’t super safe, but you can always count on the streaming services to provide something that will distract people from the unending misery of the outside world.
In terms of thrills and chills on Disney+ on October, the big names are Muppets Haunted Mansion (available on October 8, well ahead of the actual Big Scary Day) and Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales (available October 1, which is even earlier). The Lego special probably won’t be as terrifying as its title insists, but a press release from Disney does say that it takes place after The Rise Of Skywalker, which might be important for anyone who inexplicably still cares about the Star Wars canon, and that it concerns someone named Graballa The Hutt buying Darth Vader’s castle and turning it into an “all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel.” Hold on, someone buying something that someone else created and turning it into an expensive hotel? Where have we heard that before? Will it cost less than $5,000 to stay in Darth Vader’s castle for two nights? Because the only thing scary about that would be the hauntingly good deal.
Hitting “ctrl+F” and typing “spooky” on the press release also gives us The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! and the Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures episode “The Spooky Spook House/Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz,” but that’s only two things. We expected more. If you’re not looking to be spooked, Disney+ is also getting a little movie called Black Widow on October 6 and a “The Making Of Black Widow” episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled on October 20. Will there be a scene where someone assures Scarlett Johansson that the movie will get a regular theatrical release? We hope so!
The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October is below.
Available October 1
Alvin And The Chipmunks
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Available October 6
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
Drain The Oceans (S4)
The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
Among the Stars
Turner & Hooch
What If...?
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Available October 8
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Available October 13
Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
Just Beyond
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Available October 15
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
Available October 20
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)
Disney Insider
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Marvel Studios: Assembled: “The Making of Black Widow”
Available October 22
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
Available October 27
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Disney Insider
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Marvel Studios: Assembled: “The Making of What If...?”
Available October 29
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
McFarland, USA