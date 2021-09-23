It’s almost October, arguably the spoooOOOoookiest month of the year, and while some other streaming services are embracing the reason fro the season with violence and terror and an actual new Halloween movie, Disney+ is predictably taking things in a decidedly kid-friendly direction. Trick-or-treating probably still isn’t super safe, but you can always count on the streaming services to provide something that will distract people from the unending misery of the outside world.

In terms of thrills and chills on Disney+ on October, the big names are Muppets Haunted Mansion (available on October 8, well ahead of the actual Big Scary Day) and Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales (available October 1, which is even earlier). The Lego special probably won’t be as terrifying as its title insists, but a press release from Disney does say that it takes place after The Rise Of Skywalker, which might be important for anyone who inexplicably still cares about the Star Wars canon, and that it concerns someone named Graballa The Hutt buying Darth Vader’s castle and turning it into an “all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel.” Hold on, someone buying something that someone else created and turning it into an expensive hotel? Where have we heard that before? Will it cost less than $5,000 to stay in Darth Vader’s castle for two nights? Because the only thing scary about that would be the hauntingly good deal.

Hitting “ctrl+F” and typing “spooky” on the press release also gives us The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! and the Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures episode “The Spooky Spook House/Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz,” but that’s only two things. We expected more. If you’re not looking to be spooked, Disney+ is also getting a little movie called Black Widow on October 6 and a “The Making Of Black Widow” episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled on October 20. Will there be a scene where someone assures Scarlett Johansson that the movie will get a regular theatrical release? We hope so!

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October is below.

Available October 1

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Available October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars

Turner & Hooch

What If...?

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Available October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Available October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Available October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Available October 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Marvel Studios: Assembled: “The Making of Black Widow”

Available October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

Available October 27

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Disney Insider

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Marvel Studios: Assembled: “The Making of What If...?”

Available October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA