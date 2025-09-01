A historical succession drama begins in Netflix's House Of Guinness trailer Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight created the new series, which premieres September 25.

Everybody’s got something to say about the famous beer-brewing family in Netflix’s House Of Guinness trailer: clergy, politicians, their employees, the people of Dublin. In fact, the four Guinness children—Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O’Shea) barely get a word in edgewise. But rest assured, we’ll get a full introduction to what creator Steven Knight describes as the Guinnesses’ “slightly bonkers, posh, reckless, fun feeling” when the series premieres September 25.

The new House Of Guinness trailer does give a little taste of what’s to come. We open with the death of patriarch Benjamin Guinness, who leaves behind an unusual directive in his will. Anne and Ben won’t be burdened “with the temptations that come with fortune,” but Arthur and Edward jointly inherit the family business—and their father has stipulated they have to run the company together, or else forfeit their inheritance entirely. “If you were writing fiction, you’d invent that, and people would say, ‘Really?’ But this is real,” Knight told GQ earlier this month.

Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, the prolific Knight described House Of Guinness as “the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world. They’re young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand. The first priority is: Don’t screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger.” Though’ve seen a lot of wealthy family dramas and cutthroat capitalist tales on TV of late, Knight argued in GQ that the 19th-century Guinnesses had “an obligation or a compulsion towards virtue, which I don’t think exists now amongst the super-rich.” The Guinness clan also always had “a sense of fun. They are aware of their own absurdity. There’s a joy about these people and this story, which continues to this day. When you meet a Guinness, it’s normally someone who’s a laugh.” You can check out the trailer above, and some new first look photos below.