1. Who are all these new kids and dragons?

A whole new generation of Targaryen kids has sprung up over the past decade and it can be hard to keep track of them all. But here’s a quick overview.



Rhaenyra has three sons by her lover, Ser Harwin Strong—Jacaerys “Jace,” Lucerys “Luke,” and newborn Joffrey. All three boys received dragon eggs at birth, in the Targaryen tradition. In the episode, Jace trains with his dragon, called Vermax. Luke’s egg has hatched, but he’s not old enough to be a dragonrider yet. We also see baby Joffrey’s egg, which was chosen by his older brothers.

Alicent and Viserys have three children, Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond. In the book, they actually had a fourth child, Daeron, who was around the same age as Joffrey. They were raised together, and even shared a wet nurse, but their family ties pulled them in opposite directions. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see Alicent bear Viserys another child at this point, though. Aegon’s dragon is called Sunfyre the Golden. We don’t see Helaena’s dragon, but in the book she claimed Dreamfyre. Aemond, the youngest, does not have a dragon, thus subjecting him to teasing by his family. It’s a sore point.

Across the Narrow Sea in Pentos, Prince Daemon and Laena have twins, Baela and Rhaena (yes, we now have characters named Rhaenys, Rhaenyra, and Rhaena on the show). Both of them received eggs as well, but only Baela’s hatched. Her dragon is called Moondancer. Laena claimed Vhagar, the largest and oldest living dragon, at some point since the last time we saw her, but now Vhagar is without a rider. No dragon of her status is riderless for long with so many Targaryens around, but who will claim her?