We’re only a few days away from getting what our heart desires most: A brand-spankin’ new movie from George Miller. It’s been a horrible seven years since Mad Max: Fury Road. Since then, the world’s fallen closer and closer to the horrendous wasteland depicted in Miller’s masterpiece. Thankfully, Miller’s latest movie will improve our lives and send us on a kaleidoscopic journey. Well, we hope. For now, Tilda Swinton has to answer a simple question: What is your heart’s desire?

In this exclusive clip from Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing, a gigantic Idris Elba, playing The Djinn, takes 3D televisions to the next level. He might be a “Djinn of modest power,” but he figures out very quickly how to make history come alive. This dude can pull dead people out of the TV screen and offer them up for conversation. That’s not very comforting to the wisher, or the person sucked out of the television and into the palm of his big old hand. It’s a real be careful what you wish for the situation.

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING | “What is Your Heart’s Desire” Official Clip | MGM Studios

Three Thousand Years Of Longing is the latest from George Miller, and it looks it. Tilda Swinton plays Alithea, a scholar who comes across a curious lamp, the kind that if you polish with an electric toothbrush, a huge Idris Elba comes out. Here’s the full synopsis:

Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic—content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Three Thousand Years Of Longing hits theaters this Friday.