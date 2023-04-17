James Corden will be 86’d from The Late Late Show on April 27

After eight years of “Carpool Karaoke,” James Corden is finally leaving his post at The Late Late Show. On April 27, joined by his friends Harry Styles, Will Ferrell, and the millions of Balthazar haters watching at home, Corden will help The Late Late Show shuffle off this mortal coil to make way for a reboot of @midnight. But the real feather in Corden’s cap is that he locked a pre-taped “over-the-top” Lion King sketch with Tom Cruise for the final episode. Seeing the gruesome twosome of Cruise and Corden in their Timon and Pumba costumes really must’ve rankled Kimmel.

Styles is an old hat at The Late Late Show, having been a guest since 2015 when he appeared with One Direction, which will not be reuniting for the show. And now, just eight short years later, he’ll be forced to withstand tired barbs about spitting on Chris Pine. And for no reason at all, it’s an excellent time to remind everyone that we only get one life. Will Ferrell, too, has graced the Late Late couch numerous times, appearing as recently as 2020. Unfortunately, there are no plans, thus far, to invite Balthazar owner Keith McNally, so Corden can show him how to make a proper egg yolk omelet.



Of course, we’ll never have to go far to find Corden or his automobile-based singing show. As a pre-show to the final episode, CBS is running The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special—not to mention another season of the spin-0ff coming to Apple TV+ to sate fans of Bryan Cox singing the Spice Girls. There will also be a final “Crosswalk The Musical” performance, meaning that Corden will, once again, thrust his crotch to the honks of disgruntled motorists, as he did for that Cinderella movie that everyone loves and remembers. One can only imagine how much road rage Corden’s instigated during his time on CBS.

The Last Last Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special airs on CBS on April 27 at 10 p.m., with the last last Late Late Show airing at its regular time of 12:37 a.m.

