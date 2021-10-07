Hell has a new head to pop a bunch of pins into, with The Hollywood Reporter saying that Jamie Clayton from The L Word: Generation Q has joined the cast of David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser movie. Clayton will be playing Pinhead, the leader of a group of perfectly nice and respectable extra-dimensional beings called the Cenobites who have gone so deep into sadomasochism that they can no longer differentiate between pleasure and pain. They also have a particular appreciation for ripping into skin and twisting it into new and exciting shapes, and while we’re not saying it’s wrong, we are saying it’s not necessarily everybody’s cup of tea.

Traditionally, that is what the Cenobites are all about in the many, many other Hellraiser movies. Some human gets bored with whatever Earthly pleasures they’ve experienced and craves something more, they solve the evil puzzle box to summon the Cenobites, and then they rip their skin off. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in this new Hellraiser, but it will presumably be some variation of that, and THR adds that it will be a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the original film (and the Clive Barker novella that the movie was based on).

In addition to Clayton’s Pinhead, the movie will star Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Darkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Hiam Abbass, and Selina Lo. Barker is producing the film, having recently regained the rights to Hellraiser, and he says it’s “Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect.” The film is expected to premiere on Hulu at some point next year, and as far as we can tell, this is the same Hellraiser reboot that was previously conceived as a TV series on HBO as recently as last October. Either that or we’ve got multiple Hellraisers running around, which is fine, if that’s what people are into.